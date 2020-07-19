TFG: Jet set for takeoff if bid accepted
19 July 2020 - 00:08
TFG has big plans for Jet if its R480m cash bid for the business succeeds, saying it will expand the brand's presence as well as bring it onto the Foschini owner's sophisticated online platform to boost sales.
The group intends buying a minimum of 371 of the approximately 500 Jet stores. But a further 30 to 40 Jet stores could be bought...
