Denel confirms resignation of CEO but stays mum on reasons

20 July 2020 - 15:36 By TimesLIVE
Denel group CEO Danie du Toit has resigned.
Denel group CEO Danie du Toit has resigned, the state-owned enterprise confirmed on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Denel said Du Toit would remain in his position until August 15. Reasons for the resignation were not provided.

“Denel will appoint an interim group CEO shortly,” it said.

The under-fire company's statement said that its “turnaround plan” was under way, focused on “protecting promising business lines, disposing of non-core assets, and seeking strategic partners to increase access to international markets, contribute skills and funding to a profitable Denel”.

“The board has taken far-reaching steps to stabilise the business and prepare the ground for Denel’s long-term sustainability.”

READ MORE:

Union takes Denel to court over wage payments

South African trade union Solidarity said on Tuesday it had applied to the Labour Court to challenge state arms manufacturer Denel over its failure ...
News
3 weeks ago

Denel's June salaries still up in the air

State arms company Denel cannot guarantee that it will be able to pay salaries for a second month in a row, after only paying part of the staff ...
Politics
1 month ago

Budget woes for SANDF mean defence industry will collapse: Mapisa-Nqakula

The fall of state-owned defence company Denel and budget cuts by the Treasury have led to the collapse of the defence industry in the country, says ...
Politics
1 month ago

