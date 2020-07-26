Business

Delays continue to dog SAA

26 July 2020 - 00:09 By NICK WILSON

The funders of South African Airways (SAA), whose debt is guaranteed by the government, have agreed to give the state until Monday to confirm where it will pay the money owed to them.

According to the approved business rescue plan, one of the conditions for its implementation is that money owed to the funders be paid into a legal entity called a receivership, which will in turn pay the funders. These include the major banks and the Development Bank of SA (DBSA)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eat beef stew with a cup of instant coffee if your budget is tight Business
  2. TFG: Jet set for takeoff if bid accepted Business
  3. Liquor groups fight ban Business
  4. Wits School of Accountancy is the leading contributor of black accountants to ... Business
  5. Conditions for SAA rescue plan extended to Monday Business

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...