SA’s pledge to the IMF
26 July 2020 - 00:10
SA is set to receive its first ever loan from the International Monetary Fund within days, with the IMF’s 24-member executive board due to meet in Washington DC on Monday to approve SA's application for $4.2bn (about R70bn) in Covid-related emergency financing.
An announcement from the IMF is expected on Monday evening SA time, with details due later this week on the commitments SA has made to support the loan...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.