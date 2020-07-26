Business

SA’s pledge to the IMF

Hilary Joffe Columnist
26 July 2020 - 00:10 By HILARY JOFFE

SA is set to receive its first ever loan from the International Monetary Fund within days, with the IMF’s 24-member executive board due to meet in Washington DC on Monday to approve SA's application for $4.2bn (about R70bn) in Covid-related emergency financing.

An announcement from the IMF is expected on Monday evening SA time, with details due later this week on the commitments SA has made to support the loan...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eat beef stew with a cup of instant coffee if your budget is tight Business
  2. TFG: Jet set for takeoff if bid accepted Business
  3. Liquor groups fight ban Business
  4. Wits School of Accountancy is the leading contributor of black accountants to ... Business
  5. Conditions for SAA rescue plan extended to Monday Business

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...