‘Think global’, SA tech start-ups told

26 July 2020 - 00:05 By CHRIS BARRON

South African entrepreneurs are creating tech businesses that can rival companies on the international stage, says Amrish Narrandes, head of unlisted equity transactions at Futuregrowth.

The company has set aside R280m from its development equity fund to increase its portfolio of tech start-ups, and has more cash, “dry powder”, available for Covid-related opportunities...

