‘Think global’, SA tech start-ups told
26 July 2020 - 00:05
South African entrepreneurs are creating tech businesses that can rival companies on the international stage, says Amrish Narrandes, head of unlisted equity transactions at Futuregrowth.
The company has set aside R280m from its development equity fund to increase its portfolio of tech start-ups, and has more cash, “dry powder”, available for Covid-related opportunities...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.