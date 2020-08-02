Gold price surge loses its former glitter in SA
02 August 2020 - 00:02
A surging gold price used to mean boom times for the JSE's mining sector and the South African economy. That was when the country accounted for most of the world's production of the precious metal.
Now a record run in the gold price - which this week almost touched $2,000 (R33,800) an ounce as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid anxiety over the US economy - provides a "nice supporting act" on the JSE, but hardly enough to really boost the market or sway the economy, said Sasfin Securities deputy chair David Shapiro...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.