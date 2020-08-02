Business

Good rains bring relief to SA farmers

02 August 2020 - 00:02 By JANE STEINACKER

Good rainfall after several years of drought has provided relief for many farmers in SA and, along with lower interest rates and overall good demand, has offered some respite to agricultural producers.

This week the crop estimates committee of the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development (DALRRD) published updated figures for the 2020 maize crop, forecasting a 31,000t increase in the harvest to 15,545Mt...

