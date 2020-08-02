Good rains bring relief to SA farmers
02 August 2020 - 00:02
Good rainfall after several years of drought has provided relief for many farmers in SA and, along with lower interest rates and overall good demand, has offered some respite to agricultural producers.
This week the crop estimates committee of the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development (DALRRD) published updated figures for the 2020 maize crop, forecasting a 31,000t increase in the harvest to 15,545Mt...
