Honey makes money for Sappi forest community
02 August 2020 - 00:01
A development project that involves about 100 beekeepers has allowed a community in northern KwaZulu-Natal to turn honey into money, and invest it in vegetable gardens, poultry businesses and savings.
This has paid off for them during the tough times since Covid-19 struck...
