Business

Honey makes money for Sappi forest community

02 August 2020 - 00:01 By LWANDILE BHENGU

A development project that involves about 100 beekeepers has allowed a community in northern KwaZulu-Natal to turn honey into money, and invest it in vegetable gardens, poultry businesses and savings.

This has paid off for them during the tough times since Covid-19 struck...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. IRR welcomes IMF call for improved governance by SA after granting R70.6bn loan Business
  2. Court to hear BAT SA tobacco ban challenge on Tuesday Business
  3. All JSE employees to get four months of paid parental leave Business
  4. Changing medical aid options Business
  5. Business united behind B4SA plan Business

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...