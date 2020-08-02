Key meeting delayed despite urgency of crisis
02 August 2020 - 00:04
Amid a chorus of calls for the government to get cracking on economic recovery, President Cyril Ramaphosa has postponed a meeting of the presidential working committee (PWC) that was meant to agree a way forward that all would support.
The committee, which was set up last year, brings together the senior leadership of the business, labour, government and community constituencies at the National Economic Development & Labour Council
(Nedlac) to unblock constraints to job creation and growth...
