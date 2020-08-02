Steinhoff: a R16.5bn bird in the hand

More than 2½ years since Steinhoff was engulfed in one of SA's biggest corporate scandals, the group wants to put its past behind it.



Steinhoff lost more than 90% of its value in December 2017 when Markus Jooste resigned as CEO amid accounting irregularities. This week the group proposed a R16.5bn settlement in an attempt to resolve most of its legal woes...