Business

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: CFOs wake up to the power of automation

09 August 2020 - 00:00 By Arthur Goldstuck

While unions attempt to hold back the automation revolution sweeping the software and hardware running the business world, one category of management has welcomed it with open arms: senior financial decision-makers.

A new study released this week reveals that 89% of CFOs in SA medium and large businesses welcome automation taking over more of their day-to-day accounting tasks...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. IRR welcomes IMF call for improved governance by SA after granting R70.6bn loan Business
  2. Now's the time to drive your premiums down Business
  3. Eskom whistle-blower Suzanne Daniels fired for involvement in dodgy deals Business
  4. Steinhoff: a R16.5bn bird in the hand Business
  5. Suspect 'pyramid scheme' blames cash standstill on hacking Business

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far