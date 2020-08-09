ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: CFOs wake up to the power of automation
09 August 2020 - 00:00
While unions attempt to hold back the automation revolution sweeping the software and hardware running the business world, one category of management has welcomed it with open arms: senior financial decision-makers.
A new study released this week reveals that 89% of CFOs in SA medium and large businesses welcome automation taking over more of their day-to-day accounting tasks...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.