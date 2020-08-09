C-suite continuity under virus

Poultry producer Astral Foods disclosed this week that both its CEO, Chris Schutte, and its chair, Theuns Eloff, had recovered from Covid-19 - but their illness highlights the risks the pandemic can pose for JSE-listed companies.



Even with good protocols in place, the risk of Covid-19 infection is an ever-present threat to business continuity that needs to be managed effectively...