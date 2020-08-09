C-suite continuity under virus
09 August 2020 - 00:12
Poultry producer Astral Foods disclosed this week that both its CEO, Chris Schutte, and its chair, Theuns Eloff, had recovered from Covid-19 - but their illness highlights the risks the pandemic can pose for JSE-listed companies.
Even with good protocols in place, the risk of Covid-19 infection is an ever-present threat to business continuity that needs to be managed effectively...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.