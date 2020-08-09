GUGU SIDAKI: Women, do something for yourself for a change
09 August 2020 - 00:14
Women are known to think more of and do more for others than themselves, in the process sacrificing their careers, money and general wellbeing.
In this women's month, think about this: There is a very high likelihood that you, as a woman, will have to parent alone, will not save enough money to cater for your needs and will ultimately die poor and alone...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.