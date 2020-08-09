Business

GUGU SIDAKI: Women, do something for yourself for a change

09 August 2020 - 00:14 By Gugu Sidaki

Women are known to think more of and do more for others than themselves, in the process sacrificing their careers, money and general wellbeing.

In this women's month, think about this: There is a very high likelihood that you, as a woman, will have to parent alone, will not save enough money to cater for your needs and will ultimately die poor and alone...

