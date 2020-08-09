Health stocks expected to offer future payday
09 August 2020 - 00:13
Sygnia, the JSE-listed financial services group, has set its sights on the lucrative global health-care industry. This week it launches what it says is the first focused health-care investment fund aimed at South African investors.
The Sygnia Health Innovation Global Equity Fund will be SA-domiciled and rand-denominated. It will invest in the world's top 150 listed global health-care companies...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.