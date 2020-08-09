Business

Mining sector bounces back

09 August 2020 - 00:19 By HILARY JOFFE

The decline in SA's mining sector will be less dire this year than was feared at the start of the lockdown, with export earnings bouncing back in June.

But production volumes are still expected to be well down on last year, and the Minerals Council this week expressed concern that logistics problems in rail and at ports, as well as congestion at border posts, could continue to weigh on SA's export performance...

