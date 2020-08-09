Mining tech gives women new power
09 August 2020 - 00:14
New technology is helping to change the face of mining at JSE-listed Kumba Iron Ore, enabling greater participation by women in traditionally male-dominated jobs such as drilling.
One of the exploration drilling teams at Anglo American-controlled Kumba is now made up solely of women, which the group says it believes is a first on the continent...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.