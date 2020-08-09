Mobile operators add on services to grow revenue

SA’s mobile operators are bolting on services to increase revenue opportunities, but there is concern that operators are stifling innovation in the market.



Outgoing MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter says the mobile operator is increasing its additional services such MTN MusicTime, by moving away from the subscription model services such as Spotify and Apple Music and opting to “sell music like they sell airtime”. For R5 a consumer can listen to 120 minutes of music, which, he says, will increase their market share of consumers who would like access to music but do not wish to be bound by a monthly subscription...