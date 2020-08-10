SA banks provide R45.5bn financial lifeline to ease the pain of lockdown

“The R32.30bn is the cumulative amount of monthly instalments for assets and loans, which have been deferred. The combined value of the actual assets is R537bn. This includes R229.27bn for home loans, R52.06bn in business mortgages and R47.52bn in asset-based finance for companies.

The association said cash flow relief for eligible individuals and businesses was critical to the preservation of quality of life, jobs, businesses and a functioning economy. Additional relief was provided by interest rates cuts by the SA Reserve Bank.

These “payment breaks” were not debt “write-offs” and interest and fees on credit agreements would continue to accumulate, the association added.

“The loan guarantee scheme provides loans, substantially guaranteed by government, through participating commercial banks to eligible businesses, to help them survive until ‘new normal’ economic activity can resume.”

The Reserve Bank and National Treasury agreed with commercial banks to guaranteed R100bn for loans under this scheme – which may in future be extended to guarantee up to R200bn.

“As at August 1 2020, participating banks had received 39,677 applications for the guarantee scheme. Of these, 23% have been approved by banks and taken-up by businesses, while 36% are being assessed. Ten percent were rejected because they did not meet the eligibility criteria for the loan, as set out by the Treasury and the [Reserve Bank] and 28% were declined because they did not meet banks’ risk criteria,” said the association.