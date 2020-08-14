Rand edges higher in subdued trade

Data on Thursday showed South Africa's mining output fell 28.2% year-on-year in June.

With the economy already in recession before the coronavirus lockdown, and set for a deep contraction for the whole of 2020, demand for the rand and domestic bonds has largely been supported by the high yield on offer due to high interest rates.

The central bank has however cut rates by 300 basis points this year.

The cuts are in-line with other emerging markets, but the weak economic outlook leaves the rand open to large reversals driven by global events, especially the tensions between China and the United States.

"Consolidation within the recent range may thus be the order of the day for the USD-ZAR, barring any shock data prints today," economists at ETM Analytics said in a note.

"Further out, the rand remains poised for a cyclical recovery in the months ahead, although longer-term prospects are bearish unless the government is able to garner the political will to implement significant fiscal reforms," they said.