Business

Rand edges higher in subdued trade

14 August 2020 - 09:58 By Reuters
The rand was 0.2% firmer at 17.3825 per dollar.
The rand was 0.2% firmer at 17.3825 per dollar.
Image: REUTERS

The rand edged higher on Friday in subdued trade, with the currency's rally this week slowed by the resumption of nationwide power cuts and more evidence that the domestic economy remains under pressure.

At 0630 GMT the rand was 0.2% firmer at 17.3825 per dollar, not far off a close of 17.4000 on Thursday.

On Thursday, state power utility Eskom implemented nationwide rolling electricity blackouts, cutting up to 2,000 MW from the national grid. The company said the power cuts, or load shedding, would continue on Friday.

Load-shedding on Thursday as stage 2 returns, high risk of stage 3 in evening

Citing generation unit breakdowns, Eskom has announced that stage 2 load-shedding is being implemented on Thursday, from 8am until 10pm.
News
1 day ago

Eskom appeals for help as power system is 'severely constrained'

Eskom announced on Wednesday afternoon that the country's power system was "severely constrained" and asked the public to use electricity sparingly.
News
1 day ago

Data on Thursday showed South Africa's mining output fell 28.2% year-on-year in June.

With the economy already in recession before the coronavirus lockdown, and set for a deep contraction for the whole of 2020, demand for the rand and domestic bonds has largely been supported by the high yield on offer due to high interest rates.

The central bank has however cut rates by 300 basis points this year.

The cuts are in-line with other emerging markets, but the weak economic outlook leaves the rand open to large reversals driven by global events, especially the tensions between China and the United States.

"Consolidation within the recent range may thus be the order of the day for the USD-ZAR, barring any shock data prints today," economists at ETM Analytics said in a note.

"Further out, the rand remains poised for a cyclical recovery in the months ahead, although longer-term prospects are bearish unless the government is able to garner the political will to implement significant fiscal reforms," they said.

Most read

  1. We’re in a death spiral but we’re doing our best: Eskom chief Business
  2. SA banks provide R45.5bn financial lifeline to ease the pain of lockdown Business
  3. WATCH LIVE | Pre- and post-pandemic truths: how to do business with SA’s youth Business
  4. Eskom pension fund pays out R104m Covid-19 relief bonus Business
  5. Hassles outweigh potential in Nigeria Business

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...