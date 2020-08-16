After Covid, all Mauritius needed was an oil spill
16 August 2020 - 05:00
Tourism in Mauritius collapsed after the government cut the island off from the world to get the coronavirus outbreak under control. The country's worst-ever ecological disaster could spell further trouble for an industry that is its economic lifeblood.
Fuel oil from a stranded bulk carrier is polluting delicate ecosystems and the Blue Bay Marine Park reserve, which is popular with snorkellers...
