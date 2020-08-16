ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The office (and Office) gets a Zoom and Zoho makeover

It goes without saying that the office has been re-invented as remote working becomes a standard rather than a begrudged exception. The ramifications are vast, from a commercial property sector that is experiencing downsizing on a global scale to booming sales of home office equipment.



When the move began in earnest in March 2020, with the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw a fascinating trend: searches on Google revealed a simultaneous and almost equal spike in searches for Netflix and Zoom. In SA, interest in both peaked in the first days of lockdown, from March 27. ..