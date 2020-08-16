Drone industry hovers, but fails to soar

Despite the growing use of drones in SA, industry players say the country is lagging the rest of the continent in exploiting the technology due to a cumbersome regulatory process and lack of co-ordination.



Irvin Phenyane, chair of the Drone Council SA (DCSA) - which was formed last month to encourage joint participation by the private and public sectors in promoting drones - says SA is "sleeping"...