Gold is shining, but keep your investment balance
16 August 2020 - 05:00
Investors all over the world are struggling with market uncertainty in the wake of the Covid-19 crash. The gold price fell along with everything else in March, but the precious metal has bounced back dramatically: as of this week, it's up more than 20% this year in dollar terms, and five of the six best-performing shares on the JSE for the first half of 2020 have been gold stocks.
Many of my clients have been watching the gold price with raised eyebrows - at least 10 of them have contacted me to ask if it is a good time to invest in gold. And if it is, what's the best way to do it?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.