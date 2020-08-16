Gold is shining, but keep your investment balance

Investors all over the world are struggling with market uncertainty in the wake of the Covid-19 crash. The gold price fell along with everything else in March, but the precious metal has bounced back dramatically: as of this week, it's up more than 20% this year in dollar terms, and five of the six best-performing shares on the JSE for the first half of 2020 have been gold stocks.



Many of my clients have been watching the gold price with raised eyebrows - at least 10 of them have contacted me to ask if it is a good time to invest in gold. And if it is, what's the best way to do it?..