How to … help women-owned SMEs
16 August 2020 - 01:00
A community’s health, education and child nutrition improve when women earn higher incomes, according to research done by UN Women, and entrepreneurship is a good way for women in poorer communities to earn more.
However, around the world many female small and medium enterprise (SME) owners face particular challenges due to their gender, the World Bank says, including balancing their family commitments with running their businesses; limited education or even illiteracy; legal hurdles in some countries where, for example, women are not allowed to own property; and financial and digital exclusion...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.