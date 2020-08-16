New Corobrik CEO upbeat on rebound
16 August 2020 - 05:00
SA's biggest clay brick manufacturer, Corobrik, says demand for its products has been better than expected thanks to the building industry coming on stream earlier than anticipated.
Commercial property developers and the government account for 75% of the 118-year-old Durban-based company's business, with the residential building market making up the remainder...
