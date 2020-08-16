Business

New Corobrik CEO upbeat on rebound

16 August 2020 - 05:00 By NICK WILSON

SA's biggest clay brick manufacturer, Corobrik, says demand for its products has been better than expected thanks to the building industry coming on stream earlier than anticipated.

Commercial property developers and the government account for 75% of the 118-year-old Durban-based company's business, with the residential building market making up the remainder...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. We’re in a death spiral but we’re doing our best: Eskom chief Business
  2. Mining tech gives women new power Business
  3. SA banks provide R45.5bn financial lifeline to ease the pain of lockdown Business
  4. WATCH LIVE | Pre- and post-pandemic truths: how to do business with SA’s youth Business
  5. Eskom pension fund pays out R104m Covid-19 relief bonus Business

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...