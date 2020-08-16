Sasol investors hope results pour oil on troubled waters
16 August 2020 - 05:00
Ordinarily, news that a company would be writing down assets by more than R100bn would have sent investors scuttling for life rafts and shares tumbling.
But Sasol's trading update on Tuesday for the year ended June, in which it said it would have to write down its chemicals and energy assets by R112bn, was shrugged off by the market, with its share price ending the day up more than 4%...
