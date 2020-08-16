'Swift action vital to save economy'
16 August 2020 - 05:07
Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA (Busa), says the government has not treated the economic recovery plan presented to it by Business for SA (B4SA) a month ago "with the urgency and sense of crisis" the situation demands.
"We've indicated that the economy is in severe stress and if we don't make the necessary interventions it can only get worse. We need to make those interventions now. We need to stop deluding ourselves that we have more time. We don't."..
