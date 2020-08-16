Tongaat: reckoning looms for ex-execs
16 August 2020 - 05:08
With frustration growing over the lack of accountability in SA's public sector, developments at Tongaat Hulett, which was mired in an accounting scandal last year, indicate the wheels of justice in the private sector are turning, albeit slowly.
Tongaat Hulett CEO Gavin Hudson said on Friday that the "issuing of summonses" against four former company executives was imminent, including former CEO Peter Staude and former CFO Murray Munro...
