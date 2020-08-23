How ANC pension proposal can work

Pension funds can and should invest more in infrastructure and development - but investible projects, not changes to the pension fund rules, are what's needed to make them do it, says the CEO of one of SA's largest pension funds.



"Going into the future we will invest more in infrastructure and real assets. It's the right thing to do for the country and for our members," said Linda Mateza, the CEO of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) (../../../bd/national/2020-08-11-eskom-pension-fund-pays-out-r104m-covid-19-relief-bonus/), which, with more than R140bn under management, is SA's second-largest pension fund after the Government Employees Pension Fund...