Investec looks to funding solar power as double winner for its clients

23 August 2020 - 00:07 By Roxanne Henderson

Investec is planning funding for private-banking clients in SA to install solar power at home to help its customer base lower its carbon footprint while at the same time avoid recurrent power cuts.

The product, to be tried out from September, advises customers on installation and pricing, and allows them to link the cost to their home loans as a repayment option...

