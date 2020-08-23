Joe Biden’s campaign splurge nears Donald Trump’s
23 August 2020 - 00:05
US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden stepped up campaign spending in July, according to disclosures filed this week with the Federal Election Commission.
Biden, who accepted the Democratic nomination on Thursday to challenge Trump in the November 3 election, spent nearly $60m (R1.04bn), while the president's re-election campaign disbursed nearly $65m...
