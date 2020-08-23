KAP says recovery taking place
23 August 2020 - 00:06
KAP Industrial, considered an economic bellwether because of its diversification across the automotive, logistics, wood-based panelling, chemicals and transport sectors, says its "relatively strong order books" from July onwards indicate there are signs the economy has turned the corner.
"We are actually quite optimistic, looking forward," CEO Gary Chaplin said this week. "We have had a good July. August so far is looking good."..
