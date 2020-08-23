My Brilliant Career: Overcoming stereotypes — and keeping your distance

What does the GM of Mundipharma SA do each day at work?



No day is the same — we are an agile, ambitious company with an incredible team of specialists. My job is to steer the ship and co-ordinate all the different functional areas of the company. Setting the broader strategy/direction of the company, marrying the needs of customers and understanding market dynamics. This involves maximising the organsation’s resources — its people, channels and products. Striving to keep the people in the organisation motivated, focused and engaged is a core part of everything...