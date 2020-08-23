SA edging up to ‘death spiral’, says Allan Gray’s Duncan Artus
23 August 2020 - 00:07
Duncan Artus, the new chief investment officer at Allan Gray, one of SA's largest asset management firms, says every day that the government fails to implement critical reforms, the country moves closer to an inescapable downward spiral.
"We're getting closer to that death spiral all the time."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.