Business

SA edging up to ‘death spiral’, says Allan Gray’s Duncan Artus

23 August 2020 - 00:07 By CHRIS BARRON

Duncan Artus, the new chief investment officer at Allan Gray, one of SA's largest asset management firms, says every day that the government fails to implement critical reforms, the country moves closer to an inescapable downward spiral.

"We're getting closer to that death spiral all the time."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Invest in knowledge for your future with Wits Plus Business
  2. The gangsters who made a president Business
  3. Home sales boom may be short-lived Business
  4. Standard kicks off ugly 'big 4' reporting season Business
  5. Run your own 'salary advance' Business

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...