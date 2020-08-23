Business

Vitamin sales get Covid boost

23 August 2020 - 00:06 By JANE STEINACKER

Suppliers of vitamins and nutritional supplements are battling to meet increased demand for their products as consumers turn to supplements in a bid to boost their immune systems.

Julliette Morrison, marketing executive for Vital Healthcare, a local manufacturer of vitamins, said the sharp increase in demand has led to shortages. "Because there is no allopathic [traditional Western medicine] cure for Covid-19, consumers are turning to the benefits of vitamin C and zinc," she said...

