Shared-value and premium sustainability: meeting the challenges of a long, healthy life

We all know that we need to plan for our retirement, both financially and by keeping healthy. We all wish to transition into that joyous time of life seamlessly and enjoy the freedom of time and pleasure that we have earned.

Yet while the concept of retirement has remained roughly the same for generations — “that new life after work” — what that means for those of us working today is quickly evolving.

“All societies in the world are in the middle of a longevity revolution — some are at its early stages and some are more advanced,” according to the UN’s report on World Population Ageing, “ ... but all will pass through this extraordinary transition”.

The ageing transition, according to the UN, is described by the likelihood of individuals within a society living past the age of 65. As societies develop, this likelihood rises from less than 50% — as was the case in Sweden in the 1980s — to more than 90%, as we’ve seen in countries with the highest life expectancy.

SA has a relatively young population by UN statistics. Only 5.4% of South Africans were aged over 65 in 2019, as compared with a global average of 9.1%. Yet this figure is expected to rise to 6.7% by 2030 and is already higher compared with the rest of Africa, where an average of 3.5% of the people alive in 2019 were aged 65 years or older.

The age of 65 is what most societies have determined as retirement age. Not only are more people likely to reach retirement age, but they are increasingly likely to live ever further beyond it.

“People used to work right up until the last day of their lives,” says Gareth Friedlander, deputy CEO of Discovery Life. “This meant that people would enter retirement at around the same age of the average life expectancy. Now, people spend almost half their adult lifetime working, and the rest in retirement.”