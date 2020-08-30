Amazon brings mood to the fitness gadget market
30 August 2020 - 00:00
Amazon.com has introduced a wearable fitness gadget called the Halo Band, entering the market for health-monitoring devices dominated by Apple and Fitbit.
The wristband uses what Amazon describes as artificial intelligence software to monitor a range of personal-wellness metrics, from physical activity to sleep and even mood...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.