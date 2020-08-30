Debt provisions slash banks' earnings
30 August 2020 - 00:01
It seemed like a bloodbath. Standard Bank's first-half headline earnings fell 44%; Absa's declined 82%; Nedbank's were down 69%. Yet surprisingly, perhaps, all three emphasised their resilience and profitability — and in many ways that was true.
A lockdown that was one of the world's toughest hit their transaction volumes and fee income, while sharp cuts in interest rates hit their interest income — and with the economy in shock and more than 80% of staff working from home, the business of banking was far from normal...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.