Business

Private health-care groups counting the cost as patients return

30 August 2020 - 00:00 By JANE STEINACKER

Private health-care groups Netcare and Mediclinic have seen an increase in patients returning to their facilities, a good sign after the businesses were hammered by the cost of preparing for Covid-19.

Jacques du Plessis, managing director of Netcare's hospital division, said the preparations set the group back about R1bn — which has allowed it so far to treat 10,632 patients since the virus reached SA...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Engen voted SA’s coolest petrol station Business
  2. 76% of SA’s businesses have lost revenue because of Covid-19: survey Business
  3. Enter the BCX Digital Innovation Awards 2020 Business
  4. Sasol 'urged to ditch Cornell' Business
  5. SA edging up to ‘death spiral’, says Allan Gray’s Duncan Artus Business

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...