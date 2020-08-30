Private health-care groups counting the cost as patients return
30 August 2020 - 00:00
Private health-care groups Netcare and Mediclinic have seen an increase in patients returning to their facilities, a good sign after the businesses were hammered by the cost of preparing for Covid-19.
Jacques du Plessis, managing director of Netcare's hospital division, said the preparations set the group back about R1bn — which has allowed it so far to treat 10,632 patients since the virus reached SA...
