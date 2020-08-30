Business

Retirement savings investments: local focus with offshore flavour

30 August 2020 - 00:00 By LAURA DU PREEZ

SA faces tough economic times ahead, but fund managers are relatively sanguine about investing your retirement savings in local markets.

For many people, retirement savings are their biggest investment. Managers of these funds are obliged in terms of regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act to invest at least 60% in local markets...

