The low interest rate conundrum
30 August 2020 - 00:00
With interest rates at 50-year lows investors face a conundrum: do they hold on to the safety of fixed-income investments or consider alternatives amid continued concerns about the current political environment and the impact of Covid-19 on the South African and global economy?
Latest statistics from the Association of Savings and Investments highlight the extent of the conundrum after Covid-spooked investors piled into fixed-income investments and invested a net R97bn in funds with a fixed income focus in the second quarter of 2020...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.