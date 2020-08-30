The low interest rate conundrum

With interest rates at 50-year lows investors face a conundrum: do they hold on to the safety of fixed-income investments or consider alternatives amid continued concerns about the current political environment and the impact of Covid-19 on the South African and global economy?



Latest statistics from the Association of Savings and Investments highlight the extent of the conundrum after Covid-spooked investors piled into fixed-income investments and invested a net R97bn in funds with a fixed income focus in the second quarter of 2020...