Online discussion | Covid-19: past, present and future

Register for the next Sunday Times Dialogues LIVE on September 4 at 12pm

02 September 2020 - 14:06
Register for this online discussion focusing on Covid-19: past, present and future.
Join the Sunday Times Dialogues LIVE for a postmortem of the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak in SA and a review of what we got right, what our mistakes were, and the lessons we learnt that will stand us in good stead for the next wave.

Nicki Güles, assistant editor of news and investigations for Sunday Times, will be in discussion with:

  • Prof Shabir Madhi (ministerial advisory committee member, professor of vaccinology and director, SA Medical Research Council Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit)
  • Dr Gesine Meyer-Rath (physician, health economist and infectious disease modeller, Wits University)
  • Prof Hlonipha Mokoena (historian, Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research)
  • Dr Nicholas Crisp (public health specialist)

Event details:

Date: September 4 2020
Times: 12pm — 1pm
Cost: Free    

To register, click here>>

 

