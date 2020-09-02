Online discussion | Covid-19: past, present and future

Join the Sunday Times Dialogues LIVE for a postmortem of the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak in SA and a review of what we got right, what our mistakes were, and the lessons we learnt that will stand us in good stead for the next wave.

Nicki Güles, assistant editor of news and investigations for Sunday Times, will be in discussion with:

Prof Shabir Madhi (ministerial advisory committee member, professor of vaccinology and director, SA Medical Research Council Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit)

Dr Gesine Meyer-Rath (physician, health economist and infectious disease modeller, Wits University)

Prof Hlonipha Mokoena (historian, Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research)

Dr Nicholas Crisp (public health specialist)

Event details:

Date: September 4 2020

Times: 12pm — 1pm

Cost: Free