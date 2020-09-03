If latest business rescue plan is approved, Comair hopes to start flying in December

The future of Comair should be known by September 18 when creditors and shareholders are to make their decision on whether to adopt the business rescue plan tabled on Wednesday.

In a statement, business rescue practitioners at Comair — which operates kulula.com and British Airways in SA — said depending on this decision, its flights could be operational in December.

“The publication of the plan follows negotiations with a preferred investor which will see a fresh equity injection of R500m in return for a 99% shareholding. Up to 15% of this shareholding will be allocated to a suitable BBBEE partner within 12 months,” said the business rescue practitioners.

“The first R100m will be paid in two equal tranches in September and October as secured post-commencement finance. Additional funding from lenders of R1.4bn is required to successfully implement the adopted plan. This will comprise R600m in net new debt.

“Existing debt will be deferred to provide the remaining R800m, with capital payments deferred for 12 months and interest for six months. Comair will be delisted from the JSE and a new board constituted in due course,” they added.

This new plan, however, would still include retrenchments which were proposed before the business rescue.

The staff complement at the airline would be cut from 2,200 to about 1,800. Staff would be offered voluntary retrenchment or early retirement packages.