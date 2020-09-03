Tim Modise to host new show with Business Day TV

Business Day TV, in collaboration with veteran journalist Tim Modise, is launching a new weekly TV series to focus on the interplay between government and business.

The show, titled Political Currency with Tim Modise, will air from September 9 on Business Day TV. It will also be available on digital platforms in the Arena Holdings group, which includes titles such as Sowetan, the Sunday Times, Business Day, the Financial Mail, the Daily Dispatch and The Herald.

Modise, who has been in the industry for more than three decades, said the show would delve into SA's economic challenges and propose possible solutions.

"Each week I will meet and interview top decision-makers and influential power brokers and discuss the nation's political economy. Their mission will be to give insights into and possible solutions to the country's economic challenges.

"But we will also engage robustly on the policies and ideas that will promote growth and make a real difference in the lives of South Africans," he said.

Editors and senior journalists from Arena Holdings titles will be featured on the show to analyse the topics covered in the programme.

Arena Holdings MD for news and media Pule Molebeledi said the show would give space for ideas and policies that could help with the country's economic recovery.

"This programme will be a way for Arena Holdings, sponsors and guests to contribute to a recovering SA. We expect guests to engage robustly as they motivate for policies and ideas that could kick-start economic recovery, create jobs and set SA on the road to prosperity," said Molebeledi.

The show will be broadcast at 9pm every Wednesday on Business Day TV (DStv channel 412).