Business

Gambling on revival to put shine back on Sun

06 September 2020 - 00:10 By NICK WILSON

Sun International, the owner of Sun City and other top hotels and casinos, is battening down the hatches for the coming year as it prepares to rebuild its businesses in an industry that could take anywhere from one to two and a half years to recover.

This means no expansion plans or taking advantage of bargains in a hotel and leisure sector devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic fallout...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eskom suspends power station managers over load-shedding Business
  2. Tribunal probes agreement by Shoprite to stop exclusive leases in some shopping ... Business
  3. Wine industry enters digital space to boost sales during the lockdown Business
  4. Tim Modise to host new show with Business Day TV Business
  5. Meeting the challenges of a long, healthy life Business

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...