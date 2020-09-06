Business

Getting into the minds of bad tenants

06 September 2020 - 07:41 By JANE STEINACKER

A new locally developed app is among a growing suite of tools that rental agencies and landlords can use to vet tenants.

Prospective tenants are generally rated on, among other things, a strong credit record. But new kid on the block Averly says there is a need to incorporate behavioural habits to better understand them...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eskom suspends power station managers over load-shedding Business
  2. Political meddling clips SAA’s wings Business
  3. Wine industry enters digital space to boost sales during the lockdown Business
  4. Icasa delays spectrum auction to March 2021 Business
  5. HILARY JOFFE: Why SA’s small firms have ignored state's helping hand Business

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...