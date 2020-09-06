Home sweet home for consumers
06 September 2020 - 00:07
South Africans may not be spending as much overall as they did last year, due to the economic fallout from Covid-19, but retailers report a general uptick in the sale of less-essential goods such as consumer electronics, appliances, home renovation materials, furniture and gym equipment.
Alec Abraham, a senior equity analyst at Sasfin Wealth, said that from anecdotal evidence this is “pretty much the story that everybody has got these days” and there is a “lot of interest in home renovations goods and gym-ing at home”...
