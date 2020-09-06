Internet outage lays bare flaws
06 September 2020 - 00:04
A major internet outage last weekend has raised the spectre of cyberattacks leading to global online traffic disruption.
After an error in the configuration of routing equipment in its data centre, US internet service provider CenturyLink suffered a major outage, with a cascade effect across the world as the error spread to other internet service providers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.