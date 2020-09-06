Rate cuts spark search for yield
06 September 2020 - 00:05
South Africans have about R420bn — or 20% of all the money invested in unit trust funds — in money-market funds.
Recent interest rate cuts have, however, taken money-market yields down to between 3.8% and 4.9% this week — not far above the 3.2% inflation rate for July. Investors who have used their interest exemptions also need to pay tax on this interest...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.