Business

Santam also eager for legal certainty on Covid claims

Hilary Joffe Columnist
06 September 2020 - 07:42 By HILARY JOFFE

As SA’s short-term insurance industry waits for a court ruling on the Covid-related contingent business interruption (CBI) claims most insurers have so far declined to pay out, Santam says it wants legal certainty — so that if it has to pay out, its own reinsurers won’t repudiate its claims.

This comes as disputes continue world-wide between insurers, clients and regulators over how to interpret the CBI clauses and whether Covid claims must be paid...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eskom suspends power station managers over load-shedding Business
  2. Political meddling clips SAA’s wings Business
  3. Wine industry enters digital space to boost sales during the lockdown Business
  4. Icasa delays spectrum auction to March 2021 Business
  5. HILARY JOFFE: Why SA’s small firms have ignored state's helping hand Business

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...